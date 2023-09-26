New medical complex honors fallen Carroll Co. deputy

GALAX, Va. – Turning tragedy into triumph is what one Carroll County family is trying to do after their son, Curtis Bartlett, died in the line of duty six years ago.

A new medical complex was unveiled in his name on Monday.

“Curtis Bartlett Medical Complex, this would be something that has his name all over it,” father Sam Bartlett said.

Carroll County deputy Curtis Bartlett was 32 years old when he died in a car crash during a police chase.

Since then, a lot has happened. His family, determined to keep his legacy alive, created the Curtis Bartlett Fitness Center. His dad, Sam, said Curtis loved health and fitness.

“He believed that we are all created for a purpose and if you are fit and have energy you can fulfill that purpose with more passion,” Bartlett said. “That’s why we’re passionate about fitness because we believe it unleashes potential into so many people.”

Now that mission continues with the opening of the Curtis Bartlett Medical Complex right beside the fitness center. Staff with Twin County Regional Healthcare said they’re happy to honor Bartlett and to get the center off the ground.

“It’s such an exciting event for our hospital,” Twin County Regional Healthcare CEO Sudandra Ratnasamy said. ”Especially when you have all three rehabs together, like a PT, OT, Speech, and also Cardiac Rehab and Orthopedics, so they all come to one place.”