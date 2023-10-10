Henry Co. man charged after authorities seize drugs, illegally possessed guns, money

AXTON, Va. – A Henry County man is facing charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Axton Tuesday.

Authorities said the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 8000 block of Axton Road and seized suspected fentanyl, marijuana, two illegally possessed firearms, ammo, and money.

We’re told 38-year-old Reginald Tinsley is facing the following charges:

Possession of schedule I or II drug (fentanyl),

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon,

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance.

According to Sheriff Wayne Davis, Tinsley is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

