No one hurt after overnight fire at the Rebos Club of Roanoke building

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – No one was hurt in an overnight fire that broke out at the building that houses the Rebos Club of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were called to the scene in the 4200 block of Garst Mill Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday. This is located in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County near Garst Mill Park.

Upon arrival, authorities found that the large commercial building was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within about 40 minutes, the fire department said.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building during this incident; therefore, there were no injuries and no one was displaced, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Authorities told 10 News that there are several buildings located on this property, including a house portion that is salvageable; however, the meeting hall behind the house was destroyed, according to the department.

The Rebos Club is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and pleasant environment for 12-step recovery groups to hold meetings. In addition to this, it also allows individuals seeking recovery to participate in social events and service opportunities that support fellowship and the Roanoke recovery community.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what led to the fire and the damage that was left behind.