Report: Carbon monoxide exposure to blame in 2022 deadly Pittsylvania Co. plane crash

The cause of the 2022 deadly plane crash in Pittsylvania County has been released.

As we previously reported, the unidentified pilot died in a plane crash back in February 2022. The Cessna 310R departed from Danville Regional Airport and crashed near Cardwell Lane shortly after takeoff.

There were no passengers in the plane at the time.

After further investigation by the NTSB and the FAA, a probable cause of the crash has been determined:

Probable Cause and Findings The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The pilot’s impairment due to exposure to carbon monoxide as a result of undetected engine exhaust penetration into the cockpit, resulting in the pilot’s failure to maintain a minimum controllable airspeed after partially securing an engine after takeoff. National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Investigation Final Report

You can read the entire NTSB report below.