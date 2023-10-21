Bassett man arrested following pursuit in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Bassett man is facing charges after a vehicle pursuit Friday morning in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a 2017 beige Ford Fusion perform an illegal lane change and drive recklessly southbound on Greensboro Road.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped away, and a pursuit ensued, according to authorities.

We’re told the pursuit continued on Greensboro Road for several miles before the driver stopped the vehicle near White House Road. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the driver was identified as Charles Goins, 30, of Bassett.

Goins is charged with the following:

Felony eluding law enforcement officer in violation of Virginia Code section 46.2-817

Fail to obey highway lane in violation of Virginia Code section 46.2-804

We’re told Goins was also wanted in Pulaski County for a probation violation, with underlying charges of two accounts of distribution of narcotics, eluding police, and burglary.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.