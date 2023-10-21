Roanoke teacher celebrates miraculous recovery

ROANOKE, Va. – A local elementary school teacher is making a miraculous recovery after a devastating diagnosis.

We’re sharing her message of hope, and how her impact goes beyond the classroom.

Teri May is famous for her smiles and hugs. She’s a Kindergarten teacher at Grandin Court Elementary School in Roanoke.

In November of 2022, May started feeling dizzy.

“One day I just went left,” May said. “I was walking straight trying to get the kids out to the buses. Luckily, our nurse caught me.”

A trip to the doctor, then the ER turned into an 11-day stay in the ICU, undergoing multiple surgeries to relieve fluid built up around her brain.

Her prognosis? Inoperable brain cancer. And, she had 3-6 months to live.

“It’s in my thalamus,” May said. “It’s too deep to get out. It was just kind of out of the blue. I had no idea.”

Not knowing what else to do, fellow teacher Melanie Potter looked after May’s class, inspired by her friend’s strength and positivity.

May underwent six weeks of chemo and radiation but said she knew she’d be okay.

“I trusted that God was going to take care of this for me,” she said. “I guess I should have been scared...a lot of it was just good.”

The Grandin Court community — raising more than $17,000 to cover her medical bills.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the help and response, so grateful,” May said.

This spring, May returned to the classroom.

Then last week — good news.

“I’m technically in remission,” May said. “There is still a little bit, but it’s shrinking.”

On Friday, Grandin Court celebrated Ms. May Day — giving her flowers and gifts, grateful to have more days with Ms. May.

“It’s just a blessing.”