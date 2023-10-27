Amherst Co. announces indictments in 2019 shooting that left mother, daughter dead

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has announced new incidents in the 2019 shooting that left a mother and daughter dead.

As we reported previously, a suspect was sought after a shooting left Doris Puleio, 92, dead and her daughter, 74-year-old Trudy Ann Goetz injured. Justin Sales, who was 18 years old at the time, was arrested in July 2019.

His charges were dismissed in December 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remained open and under investigation for several months.

Now, Sheriff Viar has announced new indictments in the case.

Sales faces indictments for the following, according to the Sheriff:

First-degree murder

Aggravated murder

Aggravated malicious wounding

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Attempted robbery

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

No further details were released.