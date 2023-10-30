Martinsville man facing charges after allegedly stealing money from Figsboro General Store

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man after he allegedly stole a money box from his former place of employment.

On Oct. 29 around 6:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to the Figsboro General Store for what was originally reported to be a robbery. After deputies arrived, they determined a larceny had occurred.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told a former employee, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Martin, entered the store and stole a money box from behind the counter.

The store owner said Martin was a former employee and had stolen $240 from the same money box while he still worked there.

After stealing the money box on Oct. 29, authorities said he fled the area and was found a short time later under the porch of his residence on Dog Patch Lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was taken into custody without incident.

Martin is now facing the following charges, authorities said:

One count of larceny from the incident on Oct. 29

One count of embezzlement from the previous incident

He is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (276)638-8751. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME.