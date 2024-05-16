EXPLAINER: What is the Blue Ridge Games and how can you get in on the friendly competition? ⛰️

We’re inching closer and closer to the Summer Olympics, and excitement can be felt across the country as we prepare to watch athletes from all over the world come together to compete. While the beloved tournament will wrap up on Aug 11, the fun doesn’t have to stop there!

On Aug. 12, we’ll be bringing the Olympics to our neck of the woods with the Blue Ridge Games! It’ll consist of interactive outdoor activities spanning across all five of our zones. With it, you’ll have a chance to immerse yourself in the hobbies you love most, while also taking the time to appreciate what makes Southwest Virginia so unique.

You’ll even have a chance to win some great prizes along the way. From gift cards, Virginia State Park passes, a La-Z-Boy Recliner and more, we have a little bit of everything for everyone!

But what exactly is the Blue Ridge Games and how do you get in on the friendly competion? 10 News Anchors John Carlin and John Appicello break down everything you need to know!