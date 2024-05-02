100 Days till the Blue Ridge Games! 👣🚵🏻🎣🔎

Lace up those hiking boots. Tie up those flies. Tune up those bikes. And sharpen those scavenger hunt skills. The countdown to the Blue Ridge Games is on!

The Blue Ridge Games are the first ever interactive outdoor activities that let you take on your favorite passions and share your adventures with the world.

Early discounted registration coming soon. Regular registration opens July 1.

How to participate:

Register and you’ll receive our first ever exclusive Blue Ridge Games T-Shirt. Hit the trails, bait the hooks and find treasures all over our region starting August 12th! Take pictures and share your adventures through PIN IT to earn points towards great prizes like gift cards, Virginia State Park passes, a La-Z-Boy Recliner and more! Have fun and experience all our region has to offer!

Our sponsors

Interested in being a Sponsor? Contact BRG@wsls.com!