Roanoke County restaurant fire on Williamson Road early Tuesday morning

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The cause of a fire early Tuesday morning is still under investigation.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 2:10 a.m. to Sakura Japanese Steak House on Williamson Road.

Crews saw heavy smoke showing from the roof of a restaurant and it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.

