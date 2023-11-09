Camp Trapezium brewery in Amherst closing its doors

AMHERST, Va. – A brewery in Amherst is set to close its doors after two years in business.
Camp Trapezium first opened in 2021, and construction began in 2017.
As we’ve previously reported, the brewery sits on 100 acres and has a sustainable permaculture farm, brewery and taproom, and an eight-suite Airbnb.
In a Facebook post, Camp Trapezium said they will retain ownership of the property, and continue to operate the farm and Airbnb onsite.
Staff said plans are in the works for the building, which previously housed the Amherst Milling Company.
The taproom’s last day of service is Saturday, Nov. 18.
