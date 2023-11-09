Camp Trapezium brewery in Amherst closing its doors

AMHERST, Va. – A brewery in Amherst is set to close its doors after two years in business.

Camp Trapezium first opened in 2021, and construction began in 2017.

As we’ve previously reported, the brewery sits on 100 acres and has a sustainable permaculture farm, brewery and taproom, and an eight-suite Airbnb.

In a Facebook post, Camp Trapezium said they will retain ownership of the property, and continue to operate the farm and Airbnb onsite.

Staff said plans are in the works for the building, which previously housed the Amherst Milling Company.

“We’re already working on new plans for the old mill building, and while we’re not ready to share specifics yet, we will post them here soon. We’ll continue to be available for private event rentals, and are looking at expanding our offerings to host weddings and special farm dinners. To everyone who’s supported us over the last years, we’re incredibly grateful for your patronage. Please support us in our next chapter here! We continue to be inspired by this place, and hope to see you around.” Camp Trapezium

The taproom’s last day of service is Saturday, Nov. 18.