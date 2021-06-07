Camp Trapezium brewery opens its doors at the former Amherst Milling Company building

AMHERST, Va. – A new brewery opened its doors this weekend in Amherst.

Camp Trapezium had a busy start serving its first customers. The brewery started construction in 2017.

It sits on 100 acres and has a sustainable permaculture farm, brewery and taproom, and an eight suite Airbnb. Camp Trapezium’s taproom is a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, featuring brick oven pizza.

A permaculture farm was established onsite in 2019, with the goal of supplying as many food and beer ingredients as possible, right down to the yeast harvested off the property. Honeybees, berries, greens, herbs, tomatoes and other specialty fruits and vegetables are all sustainably raised there.

Visitors to Camp Trapezium are encouraged to roam the property and view the farm from which their food comes.

Camp Trapezium is formerly known as the Amherst Milling Company, the mill has been a staple in the community since 1813.

The mill produced flour and cornmeal for over 200 years. Owners say they hope to carry on the tradition of providing locally produced products to the Amherst area.

“This building is incredibly unique and really cool. There’s so much to see here,” Owner Dave McCormack says. “That’s what’s been really special to me, is to show that off and see people experiencing this place. It’s really fascinating, and the stories just go on and on.”