Big Island residents getting concerned as Matts Creek wildfire spreads

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – People living near the Matts Creek wildfire are growing more fearful by the minute.

As of Thursday night, the fire had spread to 3,600 acres with 2% of it contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

To put the size of the fire into perspective – 3,600 acres is about the size of 2,727 football fields.

Jennifer Ellis was driving along Route 501 in Amherst County with her kids when she pulled off to the side of the road to get a glimpse of a place she calls home in flames.

“Well, this is home. Seeing how close it is, it is spreading so fast ... it is, it’s scary,” Ellis said.

Cheryl Coleman is the kids’ grandmother. She told 10 News she lives in a neighborhood near Big Island Elementary School.

With worrisome winds expected Saturday, Coleman is trying to remain prepared.

“We’re just going to take precaution and pack up sentimental things that can’t be replaced just in case something were to happen,” Coleman said.

Officials said the fire itself has not posed a threat so far to any residents, since it is located in the James River Wilderness. However, the smoke is affecting residents in the area and surrounding counties as well.

“This is a once in a lifetime ... hopefully once in a lifetime experience. You never think it will be in your own backyard. You see it in other places but never think it will be where you live,” Ellis said.

A Weather Authority Alert Day will remain in effect through Saturday due to air quality concerns. Several school districts were closed Thursday and will be closed Friday as a result of those concerns.