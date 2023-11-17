Henry Co. man charged after drugs, guns, cash found in his home

HENRY CO., Va. – A 41-year-old Henry County man is facing charges after authorities found drugs, illegally-possessed guns, and an undisclosed amount of cash inside his residence, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 16 at 8:05 a.m., authorities said they executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Waycross Drive in Fieldale.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The following items were seized during the investigation:

Suspected cocaine,

Illegally-possessed prescription pills,

Illegally-possessed firearms,

An undisclosed amount of cash

Seven vehicles

We’re told there were other items indicative of drug distribution found and seized as well.

The suspect, Chanton Redd, was found in his bathroom and taken into custody without incident, Captain T. W. Compton said.

He now faces the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:

Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute Hydrocodone

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Redd was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center and received a $4,000 secure bond.

Anyone with details about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).