Jimmy: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A trickster who likes to play jokes with his friends and family. That’s Jimmy. He’s just one of the hundreds of kids who can be adopted in Virginia.

“I like to play basketball,” said Jimmy, who loves being outside, going to school, cooking and hanging out with friends. “My friends would say I’m smart.”

If he could do anything for his birthday, he would go to Disneyland.

On the weekends, the 16-year-old loves watching WWE and funny movies.

“My favorite football team is the Steelers. My favorite basketball team is [the] Golden State Warriors,” he said.

Others have described Jimmy as personable with great social skills. Jimmy is known to be a good listener. He can learn when provided with positive feedback or instruction. Jimmy is open to doing new things; although, at times, he could use encouragement.

Would Jimmy thrive in your family?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Jimmy here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.