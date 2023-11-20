Lynchburg police searching for man after he allegedly robbed AutoZone at gunpoint

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man after he robbed an AutoZone at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police said they were notified of the armed robbery at the AutoZone on Fort Avenue on Nov. 19 at 6:14 p.m.

Witnesses said the store was robbed by a man who pointed a handgun at employees and demanded they open the registers before he took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, according to police. The direction he ran was unclear.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video from the store and is described as being approximately 5′11″ to 6′.

We’re told he was wearing a displaying the letters KASK, a black hat, black pants, and black gloves at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.