44-year-old Roanoke man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 44-year-old Roanoke man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Tuesday shortly before 11 p.m., Roanoke Police were called to the 2200 block of Orange Avenue NW for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man lying in the roadway suffering from serious injuries from a shooting. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, authorities said.

After further investigation, investigators were able to identify 44-year-old Jacob K. Foskey, of Roanoke, as a suspect in this incident. We’re told Foskey and the victim knew one another and police believe that an altercation between the victim, another individual and Foskey is what led to the shooting.

Immediately thereafter, officers began looking for Foskey and ultimately, found his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Foskey was apprehended without incident and taken to the Roanoke Police Department for questioning.

This remains an ongoing investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.