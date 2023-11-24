Two arrested, charged after Henry County pursuit

Steven Banks (left) and Ashley Payne (right) charged after leading deputies on a pursuit in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in custody after a car chase in Henry County Thursday morning.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol at around 7″49 a.m. traveling north on Route 220/58 Bypass when a white Chevrolet pick-up swerved into the deputy’s lane, nearly striking the patrol car.

We’re told while the deputy attempted a traffic stop, they found drug paraphernalia inside the car, and the driver appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Authorities said as the deputy attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, leading deputies on a 37-mile pursuit. During the pursuit, the sheriff’s office said one deputy shot at the suspect’s vehicle but no one was hurt.

HCSO said Virginia State Police eventually used spike strips to deflate the suspect’s vehicle tires and the car came to a stop at the Route 220/58 Bypass near the Greensboro Road exit. We’re told both occupants fled on foot and were taken into custody a short distance away.

Steven Banks, 30, of Dry Fork was charged with the following:

Driving under the influence

Felony elude

Banks is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Ashley Payne, 35, of Max Meadows, was charged with the following:

Drunk in public

Obstruction of justice

Payne is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on a $1,500 secured bond.

By protocol, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred during the incident.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.