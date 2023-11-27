Joseph: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Joseph is a teen who is friendly, independent and driven.

“My friends would describe me as funny,” he said.

Joseph has a great sense of humor and likes to make others laugh but can also be reserved until he gets to know you.

“My favorite thing to do is play basketball, no my favorite thing to do is play video games, so I can play with my friends,” said the 14-year-old.

Joseph likes the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Cowboys

He is interested in developing a connection with a family and having his forever home.

“I want to be a part of a family. I want a good family. I feel like they could protect me easier,” he said.

Joseph likes dogs and wants to be a rapper. He is very resilient as he has been able to adapt to the many changes over his short lifetime.

He is also currently working on developing his skills in exercising and going to the gym. He plans to be more active and engage in fun activities outside the home. He also enjoys listening to rap music.

Joseph states that he would prefer to live with a family with dogs and one that is structured but not too strict. He would like to be aware of the rules of the house from the beginning but also wants the family to be flexible and do fun things together.

Joseph is seeking a family that will meet his needs while loving and caring for him. Will you be the unwavering, continuous love in his life that he can count on?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Joseph here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.