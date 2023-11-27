Snowshoe Mountain Resort announces 2023-2024 winter season opening date, events

SNOWSHOE, W. Va. – Snowshoe Mountain Resort is ready to kick off the 2023-2024 season!

Officials have announced they will be opening up for the winter season on Saturday, Dec. 2.

“Our operations team has worked their magic and taken advantage of every minute of snowmaking opportunity,” said Snowshoe President, Patti Duncan. “For the opener, we’re expecting to run 3 lifts with 8-10 ski trails open including a terrain park. We will continue to add to the trail count as quickly as Mother Nature allows over the next few weeks.”

And, for the first time since 2006, the Snowshoe mountain operations team will be installing a new chairlift, officials said.

We’re told one of the resort’s original lifts – the Powder Monkey lift, installed in 1977 – will be replaced with a fixed-grip quad.

Officials said the new lift will lessen ride times, increase the mountain’s lift capacity, ease congestion in the Basin area, and improve access to the Western Territory.

The new lift is expected to be up and running around mid-December, officials said.

