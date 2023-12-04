Amazon fulfillment center could be coming to Roanoke City

In August 2023, Roanoke received an early plan for development on the land. The single page filing the city received showed plans for a distribution center, but not a brewery like Deschutes originally planned.

ROANOKE, Va. – A special delivery could soon be headed to the Star City: an Amazon fulfillment center.

According to public documents, the company has its eyes set on a 49-acre site in the industrial section of the Bonsack area and is looking to buy the land from Deschutes Brewery.

But before the property can be sold to Amazon, the city must repay the federal government more than $1.5 million in grant funding that Deschutes was going to use to develop the site.

This comes after Deschutes announced that it was slated to construct an $85 million brewing facility at 2002 Blue Hills Drive in March 2016, with the hope of bringing hundreds of jobs to the Roanoke Valley.

However, the plan was brought to a halt as a result of several development delays caused, in part, by the coronavirus pandemic. For years, many have wondered what would become of the vacant piece of land.

Now, we’re one step closer to knowing what could be in store for the site.

At a 2 p.m. council meeting, City Manager Bob Cowell plans to recommend that members of the council approve the decision to sell the site to Amazon, public documents show.

The document also states that the company would “serve as an excellent addition to our local economy.”

At this time, it is unclear how many jobs the fulfillment center would bring to Roanoke City should the proposal be approved.

We have reached out to the Amazon spokesperson for comment but have yet to hear back.

View Cowell’s full letter below: