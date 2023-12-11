Roanoke Valley SPCA hosting Taylor Swift challenge

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is calling all Swifties for a special challenge.

Taylor Swift was recently named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year, posing with one of her three cats on the cover.

To celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, RVSPCA is challenging fans in the area to donate.

If you donate $26 or more to the RVSPCA in Taylor’s name, they will send you a friendship bracelet, like the ones fans trade at Taylor’s concerts.

“All the Swifties know at concerts you can go and exchange friendship bracelets, or you can just wear yours with pride, showing off the Roanoke Valley SPCA,” RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said.

You can donate after Taylor’s birthday too, just make sure you select that the gift is in honor of Taylor Swift when you give.

Want to donate? Click here.