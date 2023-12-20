One hospitalized after shooting in South Boston

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in South Boston on Monday, according to South Boston Police.

Police said on Monday at around 8:56 p.m., South Boston police officers responded to the 800 block of Easley Street for a report of multiple gun shots being fired at a residence.

Officers arrived on the scene to find approximately 20 pistol casings in the roadway and multiple bullet holes in a residence.

We’re told during the gunfire, two vehicles were also damaged.

According to South Boston police, officers interviewed residents of the house and collected the pistol cartridge casings from the scene. One resident of the house was struck in the leg by a bullet and was airlifted to the hospital to receive treatment.

We’re told the male victim was transported by helicopter to Richmond and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the police department at 434-575-7203.