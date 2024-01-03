Driving instructor offers safety tips ahead of winter storm

10 News has been working for you to talk to experts on what you need to do if you have to travel in the winter weather.

Brambleton Driving School owner and instructor Jim Stepp said if you do have to be out, slow down and double the distance behind cars.

He also said to take the roads that are traveled more often during these storms.

“Kind of plan your trip out a little bit,” said Stepp. “If you know that you can avoid some of these little small cut-through roads that you normally shortcut to work, try to avoid those because those are going to be snow plowed last.”

Stepp said if you do find yourself stranded, make sure the exhaust is not full of snow and then stay in the vehicle — with icy conditions cars can slide at any point.