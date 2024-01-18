Police: Man arrested after leaving box in Lynchburg coffee shop, telling customers it was a bomb

A Lynchburg man is facing charges after leaving a box in a coffee shop and telling customers it was a bomb on Thursday evening, according to police.

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – A Lynchburg man is facing charges after leaving a box in a coffee shop and telling customers it was a bomb on Thursday evening, according to police.

Around 4:21 p.m., police said they responded to the area of Cornerstone to investigate a bomb threat at Mission House Coffee.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told witnesses called 911 and said a man went into the coffee shop, dropped a package on the floor and said it was a bomb.

Officers found the man within minutes at a restaurant nearby and arrested him, according to LPD.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said roads were closed to restrict traffic and people in the immediate area as the incident was investigated. Businesses next to the shop were also asked to evacuate during that time.

Throughout the investigation, police learned that the man also made similar threats to Hill City Pharmacy and Liberty University.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Laurence Murphy IV, according to LPD. He has been charged with three counts of threatening to bomb and attempted robbery.

Authorities said he is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

As of Thursday night, there was no mugshot available for Murphy.