Roanoke County resident displaced after early morning house fire

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at about 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left a resident displaced.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at about 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Crews said the fire was brought under control within about an hour or so.

While there was an adult inside the home at the time of the fire, fortunately, they were able to make it out safely without injuries.

The resident is now displaced and will be staying with family in the area, authorities said.

The Marshal’s Office is still working to investigate and will provide a damage estimate once the investigation is complete.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road, in the Bent Mountain area, for the report of a residential structure fire. The first arriving unit was Deputy Chief 2 who found heavy smoke showing from the attic area of a single-story house and marked it a working fire. The house was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about one hour. The adult occupant is safe and there were no injuries. The resident of the home will be displaced and is staying with family in the area. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate