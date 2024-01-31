50º
One airlifted after being trapped in van following Campbell Co. crash

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

(Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department) (WSLS)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A person was rescued and airlifted after being trapped in a mini-van following a multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County on Tuesday.

According to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 4:56 p.m. to the crash with someone trapped inside a vehicle in an embankment in the 1200 block of Spring Mill Road.

Officials said crews arrived on the scene and began extrication efforts. EMS personnel and medics also arrived on the scene to begin providing care to the individual.

After about 45 minutes of extrication efforts, crews were able to free and transport the person to an ambulance and later a helicopter.

Spring Mill Road was limited to one lane of travel until all units cleared the scene.

