One hospitalized, cat dead after Roanoke County house fire

One person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Roanoke Co. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person was injured and a cat died in a house fire in Roanoke County Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the department responded at 11:08 a.m. to the 5600 block of Starkey Road in the Clearbrook area for the report of a residential structure fire.

The first arriving units found smoke showing from the side of the two-story house. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

We’re told the house was occupied by one adult and a cat at the time of the fire. The adult was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the cat was found deceased.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.