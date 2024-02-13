No one hurt after Hollins house fire, cause under investigation

The cause of a Roanoke County house fire is now under investigation. (Credit: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department)

HOLLINS, Va. – The cause of a Roanoke County house fire is now under investigation.

Crews said they responded to the fire in the 8100 block of Golden Oak Lane at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Wagon 5 got to the scene and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from one side of the single-story, single-family home, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Authorities said that the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

We’re told there was one person and a dog present at the time, but both were able to get out of the home safely.

The homeowner will be displaced and staying with family in the area, and the American Red Cross will be helping with other needs, crews said.

The home next door to the house that caught on fire sustained damage to the exterior, according to the department.

Officials said the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and working to provide a damage estimate.