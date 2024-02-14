34-year-old man wanted for Henry County stabbing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 34-year-old man is wanted after authorities said he stabbed another man early Wednesday in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communication Center received a call at around 3:50 a.m. in reference to a person who had been injured and possibly stabbed at 1542 Crestridge Road in Bassett.

We’re told deputies and investigators responded to the scene and located 35-year-old Christopher Ayers with multiple stab wounds to his lower back. Ayers was air-lifted to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an altercation took place in the 2900 block of Stones Dairy Road between Ayers and 34-year-old Jacchaeus Leath.

It was determined that during the altercation, Leath stabbed Ayers and then fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for Leath for malicious wounding.

Anyone having information regarding this malicious wounding or the whereabouts of Jacchaeus Leath is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.