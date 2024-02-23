51º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke Catholic School closed Friday due to due to circulating threats

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Education

ROANOKE, Va. – Out of an abundance of caution, Roanoke Catholic School will be closed on Friday due to threats that have been circulating throughout our region.

“We will always prioritize the safety of our students,” said Stephanie Oliver, with Roanoke Catholic School.

Recommended Videos

[RELATED: ‘The threats need to stop’: Roanoke parent speaks out on recent school threats]

This comes after several threatening messages, one of which involved a school shooting, surfaced Wednesday night on a Snapchat group used by Patrick Henry High School students, prompting the closure of Roanoke City Public Schools for Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, a 35-year-old man was charged in connection with the threats.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email