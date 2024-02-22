Roanoke Police investigating school threats to determine credibility, origin

The Roanoke Police Department is working to investigate anonymous threats made to schools in the city district.

We're told detectives are working to determine the credibility, as well as the origin of the threats.

Authorities said there will be an increased police presence at several schools in the RCPS district on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

As of Wednesday night, RPD said there has been no evidence to indicate that these threats are credible. However, they are taking the threats seriously.

“We will do all we can to hold those who threaten the safety of our students and staff accountable for their actions,” Roanoke City Police wrote in an email sent out Wednesday night.