35-year-old Roanoke man arrested after making threats to local schools on Snapchat

Stephen Karl Johnson, 35, in custody after he threatened schools in Roanoke on Snapchat, according to the FBI. (Credit: Roanoke City Jail)

ROANOKE, Va. – An adult has been arrested after he allegedly posted threatening messages to local schools on Snapchat, according to the FBI.

We’re told 35-year-old Stephen Johnson of Roanoke was arrested on a federal criminal complaint after the investigation by Roanoke Police and the FBI.

Recommended Videos Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Johnson is now facing a federal charge of communicating in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person.

Authorities said several threatening messages were posted to a Snapchat group on the evening of Feb. 21. The group was used by Patrick Henry High School students.

One of the threats made involved a school shooting, authorities said.

The Snapchat group requires users to register with a Gmail address, and investigators were able to trace the threats back to Johnson’s account.

As we reported previously, the Roanoke City school system was closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution after the threats were made.

Police presence was upped at Montgomery County schools on Thursday after those threats made their way to the NRV.

“At this point, it appears all of the posts being shared in our community, are the same posts that originated in Roanoke City,” Christiansburg Police said. “It seems that through social media, these posts are circulating through several communities.”

Roanoke Police released additional information Thursday evening, saying additional anonymous threats were made toward RCPS after Johnson was taken into custody.

Police say those threats were “copycat” threats.

The investigation is ongoing and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee Brett is prosecuting the case.