School officials announce additional police presence at all Christiansburg schools amid threats

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Out of an abundance of caution, Montgomery County Public Schools will be upping its police presence at all Christiansburg schools.

This comes after school leaders were alerted about school threats surfacing on social media within the last 24 hours. Authorities emphasized that there aren’t any known social media threats to Christiansburg schools, but rather posts being shared across multiple areas in our region.

Recommended Videos “At this point it appears all of the posts being shared in our community, are the same posts that originated in Roanoke City,” Christiansburg Police said. “It seems that through social media, these posts are circulating through several communities.”

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

While authorities believe it is safe for students and staff to be in school, law enforcement is working to investigate these threats and the school said it takes all threats seriously.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” the school division said.

If you or anyone in your family has information related to school safety concerns, you’re asked to report the information to the MCPS tip line here.

Roanoke Police officers are also working to investigate multiple threats against several schools, which have led to the closure of all Roanoke City Schools Thursday. As of Wednesday night, RPD said there has been no evidence to indicate that the threats are credible.

We’ve reached out to school leaders for further details and will continue to update this article as we learn more.