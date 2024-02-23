15-year-old boy arrested in connection with Roanoke school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the “copycat” school threats made toward Roanoke schools, according to police.

35-year-old Stephen Johnson was arrested the day prior for the threatening messages while authorities continued to investigate “copycat” threats, as we previously reported.

“While our initial investigation indicated this may have been a “copycat,” detectives were able to determine there is a connection between the teenager and Stephen-Karl Johnson, who was arrested regarding these threats yesterday,” Roanoke Police wrote in a release. They did not elaborate further on that connection.

The teen is charged with two counts of threats toward schools regarding the incident, authorities said. He was transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center on Friday afternoon.

We’re told that he is enrolled in the Roanoke City Public Schools system.

As of Friday evening, Roanoke Police said they believe all individuals involved with the threats made toward schools have been identified.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing, police said.

Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth and RCPS Superintendent Dr. Verletta White appeared in a video posted to the Roanoke City Public Schools YouTube page just minutes after the second arrest was announced Friday evening.

Dr. White warned that if there are more threats, extracurricular activities like sports, field trips and prom may be canceled. Plus, the district may have to add days to the school year to make up for lost time.

