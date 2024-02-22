‘The threats need to stop’: Roanoke parent speaks out on recent school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – A 35-year-old man is charged with making threats against Roanoke City Public Schools.

Police said Stephen Johnson posted several threatening messages Wednesday night to a Snapchat group used by Patrick Henry High School students.

This is the second day this week threats have been made against Roanoke City Public Schools. Wednesday, the school district tells 10 News that Patrick Henry High School was placed on a “hold and secure” as police investigated a threat they ultimately found was not credible.

Parents are now left in limbo, wondering if these kinds of school threats will ever stop.

Taylor Rockwood has two children at Grandin Court Elementary School where a 5th grader threatened to kill other students, teachers, and even police back in October. But parents weren’t told about the threat until months later, sparking calls for change.

“If that means that this was handled differently and hopefully better, then I’m glad to see that the effects of the strong parent engagement at Grandin has allowed this to play out in that way,” said Rockwood. “I think a lot of parents are feeling like this needs to stop. The threats need to stop.”

Mayor Sherman Lea is pleading with parents to lock up their firearms.

“I’m calling on parents to make sure that your guns and things that you may have are in a secure place and are not accessible to your children,” said Lea.

Meanwhile, Roanoke City Public Schools released a statement, asking parents to “...monitor your child’s social media and talk with them about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law.”

Roanoke Police warned, “We will do all we can to hold those who threaten the safety of our students and staff accountable for their actions.”

Roanoke City Public Schools will also be closed on Friday, Feb. 23, to investigate the additional threats made.