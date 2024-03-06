56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Jury finds former Del. Matt Fariss not guilty of most charges related to hit-and-run

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Del. Matt Fariss, Crime, Court, Campbell County
Del. Matt Fariss was found not guilty of every charge except for one in connection with a hit-and-run in 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – Del. Matt Fariss was found not guilty of every charge except for one in connection with a hit-and-run in 2023.

As we previously reported, on March 2, Fariss was allegedly driving south on Route 501 in Campbell County when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit a woman, leaving her with minor injuries.

Recommended Videos

It’s believed that he then left the scene, but the following day, he turned himself in and met with the trooper at the magistrate’s office.

Fariss was facing several charges in connection with the incident and has since been found not guilty of all but one: improper driving.

He was fined $500.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email