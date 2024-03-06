Jury finds former Del. Matt Fariss not guilty of most charges related to hit-and-run

Del. Matt Fariss was found not guilty of every charge except for one in connection with a hit-and-run in 2023.

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – Del. Matt Fariss was found not guilty of every charge except for one in connection with a hit-and-run in 2023.

As we previously reported, on March 2, Fariss was allegedly driving south on Route 501 in Campbell County when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit a woman, leaving her with minor injuries.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s believed that he then left the scene, but the following day, he turned himself in and met with the trooper at the magistrate’s office.

Fariss was facing several charges in connection with the incident and has since been found not guilty of all but one: improper driving.

He was fined $500.