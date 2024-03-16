Future doctors from Virginia Tech School of Medicine celebrate Match Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Big steps were taken on Friday for future doctors from Virginia Tech School of Medicine as they held Match Day.

One hundred percent of students matched with a city that they’ll complete their residency training in.

Out of about 40 students, five will remain in the Roanoke Valley to serve patients.

Abhi Bhutada, originally from California, is one of those students who will be staying and going into the neurological surgery specialty.

“I’ve worked with Carilion my whole time being here in medical school,” Bhutada said. “They’ve really grown to become my family. I think they support you really well, and it’s the right dynamic to really grow and kind of learn.”

More students are going into internal medicine than any other specialty, and emergency medicine was the second most matched.