FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County is set to hold a hearing related to the proposed real estate property tax and setting tax levies on April 8 at 6 p.m. Public comment is welcome.

The county is proposing to adopt a tax rate of 45 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The budget is expected to be lower than last years by -.31%.