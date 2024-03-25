4-year-old receives minor injuries in Danville shooting incident

DANVILLE, Va. – A 4-year-old was left with minor injuries after a shooting incident in Danville on Sunday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 200 block of Audubon Drive. At about 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Audubon Drive and Apollo Avenue after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, Danville Police determined that two apartments had been hit by gunfire, including one that was occupied by a 4-year-old child and three others. Danville Police told 10 News that the child was injured by debris that was caused by gunfire entering the apartment.

No one was inside the other apartment, according to Danville Police.

A dark-colored vehicle with its lights off was seen driving away from the area, authorities said.

The department requests that anyone with cameras in the area where this occurred, please check for any images that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling Patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, Investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.