New law enforcement resource unveiled in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new resource is available to law enforcement in the area trying to catch criminals.

The ForenScope Technology Center, a part of Evident Inc., opened on Tuesday in downtown Rocky Mount.

The center sells police supplies and trains law enforcement all over the country.

“We’ll be doing demonstrations,” President of Evident Inc. Mike Grimm said. “Agencies can come here to help themselves make the correct decision on what devices they need.”

Their products include imaging devices that make it easier than ever to spot and analyze fingerprints without powder or chemical processing, so there’s no damage to the DNA profile.

Other imaging devices detect body fluids, blood and gunshot residue.

“ForenScope allows for quicker detection, quicker locating and documentation of that forensic evidence,” Grimm said. “Really amazing technology.”

Local police agencies said that the technology has already been useful to them.

“We started using it in casework,” Roxboro, N.C. Police Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations Jason Howe said. “We were able to get some very good cases solved, including some violent crimes and some pretty extensive property crimes.”

Law enforcement agencies interested in upgrading their technology can come by the new center to find out more.