Sen. Tim Kaine visits McAfee Knob to discuss outdoor tourism

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new passenger joined the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle as U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine got a chance to see what’s changing at the trailhead in the coming years.

McAfee Knob is one of the most photographed sites along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. It brings people from all around the world to visit Virginia’s outdoor beauty.

“It’s dawning on people that both the economy, for health and mental health, the more you do to promote these outdoor assets the better off everyone’s going to be,” Kaine said.

While arriving at the trailhead, Kaine was able to notice major changes with the parking lot blocked off and construction of the highly anticipated pedestrian footbridge underway.

The footbridge is just one of several improvements to help provide easier access and safety to the trail.

Andrew Downs with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy discussed the matter with Sen. Kaine before taking a little hike.

“Safety here has always been a significant concern so VDOT put in the signs, is working on the bridge right now, put in the shuttle stop to help us with parking locations. It’s been an absolutely fantastic contribution,” Downs said.

The parking lot of the trailhead is expected to be closed throughout 2024 for construction of the bridge to continue. Several groups have come together to try and make upgrades like these happen.

Sen. Kaine said part of his visit was to see what he can do back up at the capitol to help with future infrastructure needs along the trails.

“I think this is a project that is so worthy and a spot that’s so iconic along the [Appalachian Trail] that we’re going to be able to convince our colleagues to do it. Will we convince them on the first try, or will it take some more persistence? That’s what Senator Warner and I have to talk about, how to be persuasive on this,” Kaine said.