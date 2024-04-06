45º
Driver arrested after Roanoke hit-and-run injures child

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Hit-and-run
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Roanoke Friday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash with injuries involving a child in the 2700 block of Centre Avenue NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a child with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the child to a hospital.

The age of the child was not released.

We’re told the driver, Shakayla Andrews, did not stay on the scene. Andrews was found at another location, and was taken into custody.

Andrews is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing, and the road is now open.

