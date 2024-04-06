Driver arrested after Roanoke hit-and-run injures child

ROANOKE, Va. – A child was injured in a hit-and-run in Roanoke Friday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Police said at 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash with injuries involving a child in the 2700 block of Centre Avenue NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a child with non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the child to a hospital.

The age of the child was not released.

We’re told the driver, Shakayla Andrews, did not stay on the scene. Andrews was found at another location, and was taken into custody.

Andrews is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing, and the road is now open.