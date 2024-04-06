Rotary Club Members speak about 2024 Rock Haven Music Benefit

Roanoke County, Va. – The Rotary Club of the Blue Ridge-New Generations will be holding their 2nd annul Rock Haven music festival on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Loch Haven Lake. Proceeds from the music festival will go to Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia and Head Strong Brain Injury Support Group of SW VA.

The idea for the festival comes from the current club president, Blaine Elliott.

In November 2020, Blaine’s wife, Rylie, fell from her mountain bike and suffered a traumatic brain injury. After undergoing immediate surgery and extensive rehabilitation, Rylie is thriving. The festival goal is to raise awareness of the services available to survivors and their families, and to raise funds for those service providers.

If you want to purchase tickets check out Rock Haven 2024 Tickets, Sat, Apr 27, 2024 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite