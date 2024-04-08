New River Valley Community Services introduces on-demand transit service

RADFORD, Va. – In rural areas, public transportation options can be scarce, but one organization in the New River Valley has extended its transit program.

New River Valley Community Services launched its Community Transit Go program.

The program provides on-demand access to public transportation in the New River Valley for people who are disabled or over the age of 65 who don’t have access to an established line.

“We’ve been pushing for this for awhile now, and again with some of the grant funding we are able to get, we are able to do this, be able to push it out, and be able to have it fare free for now,” said Trevor Sakry, transportation general manager for New River Valley Community Services. “They have three options. They can do app, they can do website, or they can just call us and they can schedule trips and get registered in all of those ways.”

For more information on how to sign up, or if you qualify, you can find it here.