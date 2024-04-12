60º
Roanoke Police investigating after human remains found in yard

The remains are thought to be decades-old, police say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke, Human Remains
ROANOKE, Va. – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in a Roanoke yard, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police responded on April 1 to a home located on Patterson Avenue SW where the remains were found. The Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains were human.

The Medical Examiner’s Office advised police that the remains are thought to be decades old, but authorities said they aren’t believed to be connected to any recent case or criminal act.

The remains are at the Medical Examiner’s Office for testing, to date them. Police said there are a number of theories as to how the remains came to be in the yard, but further investigation will depend on finding out how old they are.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

