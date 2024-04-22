U.S. Senator Mark Warner visits Radford

RADFORD, Va. – U.S. Senator Mark Warner made his way through Southwest Virginia Monday.
He made a stop at the Highlander Hotel’s rooftop restaurant in Radford to talk to community and city leaders at a luncheon.
Senator Warner gave an update on bringing more broadband internet to the region, plans for AI and TikTok, and future bills to aid in the housing crisis.
“We have a housing crisis in this country, both rural, urban and suburban, we need to do more,” said Senator Warner. “I have got a couple of pieces of legislation that I think would make sense, for example, that would allow an employer to give, tax-free to an employee, down payment assistance.
Warner said having access to broadband internet and help in owning a home can lead to more businesses in the region.