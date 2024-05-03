3rd annual welding Sculpted Art Contest begins

The American Welding Society of Southwest Virginia is hosting its third annual Sculpted Art Contest.

Each year, local high school students create metal pieces of art to display in the show and compete for prizes and scholarships.

We spoke to the chairman of the American Welding Society section in our area who tells us this contest is always an exciting opportunity for students.

“I hear different things like they are excited, are we going to do it again this year?” said David Shinault, with the American Welding Society. “They are always asking before we put out the notice so it’s exciting for the students and it’s exciting for our section as well.”

He said each year, there are always several standout pieces of impressive artwork that come out of the contest.