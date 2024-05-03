One dead, two hospitalized after Roanoke crash

A man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a crash in Roanoke Friday afternoon. (Roanoke Police Department)

A man is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a crash in Roanoke Friday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said officers were dispatched at 3:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of Roanoke Ave. SW in reference to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

We’re told three people were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where a man was pronounced dead.

RPD said the crash is currently being investigated, and no charges have been filed against anyone involved at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.